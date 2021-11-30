MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double stabbing in Miami Beach that, they said, left a woman left and sent her assailant to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

According to Miami Beach Police, a man and a woman were found with stab wounds near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., Monday.

After stabbing the woman, the attacker stabbed himself.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the woman died.

According to sources, the suspect was actually stalking the victim, and the two worked together at a restaurant on Lincoln Road.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.