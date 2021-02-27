Woman dies at hospital after being trapped under car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died at the hospital after, police say, she was trapped underneath a car that struck her in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of the 6600 block of Southwest 18th Street just before 6 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, a white 2018 Ford Mustang had pulled out of a parking space to turn onto 18th Street when it struck a female pedestrian alongside the roadway, trapping her under the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Investigators have not revealed the victim’s identity as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said the Mustang’s driver remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18th St. is closed in all directions between 66th Ave & 67th Ave. due to an accident. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/uDaQVMo6GR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 27, 2021

—

