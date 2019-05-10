Woman dies after undergoing cosmetic surgery at SW Miami-Dade clinic

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she underwent cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Mia Aesthetics in the area of Southwest 72nd Street and 93rd Avenue, just before 11:15 a.m., Friday.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Baptist Hospital of Miami, where she was pronounced dead.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is investigating.

