MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died after a deadly shooting outside Club 183 in Miami Gardens.

Police responded to the 200 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just before midnight, Sunday.

There, they found the victim had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Club security held down the suspected shooter until police arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.