Woman dies after shooting in Hialeah, police identify suspected shooter

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a shooting in Hialeah, and police have identified a suspect accused of her murder.

Hialeah Police were dispatched to a residence along the 600 block of East 40th Street at around 7 a.m., Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman’s body, who had been struck with several bullets. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police believe the suspected shooter, identified as Joel Luis Polanco, could be an ex-partner of the victim. They said he fled in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry sedan.

According to police, Polanco is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

The body has since been removed from the residence and taken away from the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting or Polanco’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.