Woman dies after shooting in Hialeah neighborhood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a shooting in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police were dispatched to a residence along the 600 block of East 40th Street at around 7 a.m., Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman’s body, who had been struck with several bullets.

Police believe the suspected shooter could be the ex-partner of the victim. They said the shooter fled in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry sedan.

The body has since been removed from the residence and taken away from the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

