Woman dies after shooting in Hialeah, ex-partner identified as suspect

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a shooting in Hialeah, and police have identified her ex-partner as the suspect in the murder.

Hialeah Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of East 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 7 a.m., Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman’s body, who had been struck with several bullets. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

“I’ve never seen something like that happen here in this neighborhood, so it’s very sad,” said next-door neighbor Brian Lopez.

Lopez said he heard gunshots but didn’t see much when he looked outside his window.

Police believe the suspected shooter, identified as Joel Luis Polanco, was the victim’s ex-partner. They said he fled in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry sedan.

Neighbors said the victim was staying with her parents.

Investigators surrounded the scene with crime scene tape as they canvassed the area.

A block from the home, a day care director said she was concerned for her children’s safety.

“We started seeing a lot of police activity. We tried to make sure that everybody stayed in a classroom in a corner, no going out to the bathroom,” she said. “I felt bad. Some of them needed to go, but I would not let them out.”

According to police, Polanco is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

As police continue their search for Polanco, neighbors said they will pray for the victim’s family.

“I have no clue what to say, but my prayers are with the family,” said an area resident.

The woman’s body has since been removed from the residence and taken away from the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting or Polanco’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

