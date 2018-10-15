NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman shot while driving her car near Fort Lauderdale has died from her injuries.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Rebecca Sama Karns was heading westbound along Broward Boulevard in unincorporated Broward County when she was struck by a bullet, at around 2:45 a.m, Friday.

Officials said her vehicle veered off the road and struck a parked car near Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported Karns to Broward Health Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries Saturday afternoon.

The passenger in the victim’s vehicle, a male friend, was not hurt.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigations, but officials believe it was random.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

