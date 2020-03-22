Woman dies after motorcycle crash on Palmetto Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a motorcycle crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near Southwest Eighth Street at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to troopers, a Honda motorcycle lost control, and its two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, were ejected.

#TrafficAlert: Northbound State Road 826 is currently shutdown at SW 8 ST. Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle. Please avoid the area & seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CyhotA75rT — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 22, 2020

The female passenger collided into roadway signage and was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes of the expressway while they investigated, but the roadways have since reopened.

The names of the victims will be released once their families have been notified, troopers said.

