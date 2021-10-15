LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after a house fire in Lauderhill.

The fire broke out at a home along Northwest 22nd Street and 55th Terrace, just before 3 a.m., Friday.

“Around two something, I smell smoke,” said neighbor Antoinette Gordon. “I started to shake her gate, ‘Ms. Love, Ms. Love, Ms. Love,’ and she wouldn’t say anything.”

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews arrived within minutes and tried to find their way inside the home.

“The visibility inside is zero so close your eyes, put your hand in front of your face, that’s what you see,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy. “Firefighters are searching with feel, they’re trying to see what they can and it’s virtually impossible.”

Cameras captured the windows of the home blown out and the white walls charred.

According to fire officials, a woman was trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.

She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“They did a search of the apartment and found a victim,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy. “The victim was brought out, CPR was started, [the] victim was transported to Broward Medical Center where she, unfortunately, passed away.”

When asked how the incident affected her, Gordon said, “Really hard, because, you know, my kids grow up with her because she usually comes out, gives my kids snack, we sit at the gate and we usually talk, so it’s kind of hard.”

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home.

The woman also had a dog who did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

