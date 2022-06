HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One womas has died after she was struck on the tracks in Hialeah.

A tri-rail train hit the young woman along Southeast 12th Street and 11th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The victim was killed on impact.

Officials said she was walking on the tracks in the dark.

