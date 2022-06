FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died after being struck by a county bus in Fort Lauderdale, according to officials.

The incident happened near 101 Northwest First Avenue, Thursday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the victim, a 50-year-old woman, was struck by the back tire of a Broward County Transit bus.

