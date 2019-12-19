Woman dies after being stabbed in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been died after she was stabbed along a busy intersection in Miami beach.
Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just before 5 a.m., Thursday.
She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police are currently searching for a female subject.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take Washington Avenue as an alternate.
