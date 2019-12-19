Woman dies after being stabbed in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been died after she was stabbed along a busy intersection in Miami beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

POLICE: Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Lincoln Rd and Collins Avenue at 4:57AM. The female victim was transported to JMH. #TRAFFIC: Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue is closed. Washington Avenue is your best alternate. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 19, 2019

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are currently searching for a female subject.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take Washington Avenue as an alternate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.