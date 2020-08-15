Woman dies after being found shot several times following car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after the car she was driving slammed into a tree in Pompano Beach.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Saturday morning.

The woman behind the wheel of the car was rushed to the hospital, where, officials said, doctors discovered she was shot several times.

She was later pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the incident.

