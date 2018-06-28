Woman detained after sideswiping Fort Lauderdale Walmart, causing disturbance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody after, they said, she sideswiped the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Lauderdale and then caused a disturbance.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the store, located at 2500 W. Broward Blvd., just after 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the woman appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic substance at the time of the crash.

After the accident, investigators said the woman caused a disturbance at the large retailer. Police detained her shortly after, and they said she will be Baker Acted.

Police said the Walmart was not evacuated.

