Woman describes moments before being shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in a Northwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting explained the moments leading up to the incident.

Shaniece Williams, 22, was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday morning, just two days after a bullet struck her arm.

“I’m finna die. I’m finna get ready to die,” said Williams.

Miami-Dade Police officers were attempting to stop a man on a scooter in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue on Wednesday night when the man opened fire on the officers.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News showed the man running near Wings on Fire, a restaurant nearby.

“We was just there to get chicken wings and we heard shots and we looked but we didn’t see anybody,” said Williams. “Then we heard them again and my husband said, ‘Get down,’ and we got down. When I was down, that’s when the man came to the door.”

Williams was struck and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

It remains unclear if she was struck by an officer’s bullet or the subject’s bullet.

Cameras captured the man tossing the weapon and making his way inside a nearby red vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

