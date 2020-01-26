Woman dead, teen transported following drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died and a teenager had to be rushed to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 12800 block of Northwest 18th Court just before 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The teenager’s condition remains unknown.

According to police, their preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting.

