Woman dead, man transported, 2 taken into custody after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died, a man had to be taken to the hospital and two others were apprehended after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Seventh Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, detectives in an unmarked police cruiser observed a stolen Mercedes-Benz. They then turned on their emergency equipment, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not stop and the officers gave chase.

The stolen vehicle then crashed into an innocent driver’s dark-colored vehicle at the intersection. The force of the impact sent some car parts, including a suspension, into the middle of the roadway.

Police said a male and a female were inside the stolen car, and a male and a female were inside the dark-colored vehicle.

Fire rescue crews pronounced the female passenger of the dark-colored vehicle dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The two subjects in the stolen car were apprehended on the scene, and then they were transported to an area hospital for injuries they suffered during the crash.

7News cameras captured the two mangled vehicles along with a yellow tarp covering the body of the female victim.

Officers have shut down several roadways in the area while they investigate. Investigators have not said when the roads will reopen.

Police said homicide detectives will assume the lead in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

