Woman dead, man hospitalized after Hialeah rollover crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died and a man was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash that involved two vehicles in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 500 block of East 41st Street, just after 7 p.m., Monday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, which caused one of the vehicles to briefly go airborne.

According to fire officials, a 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second patient, a 54-year-old man, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Fire officials said the man suffered a head injury and is in an altered mental status.

