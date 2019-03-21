Woman dead, man hospitalized after domestic shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man opened fire inside a Miami home, fatally striking his wife before shooting and injuring himself, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police scene as officers established a crime scene at a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 16th Terrace, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, police received a call from a child claiming his father had shot his mother inside of his home before turning the gun on himself.

Paramedics transported the woman in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died. Officials said the man was conscious and alert while he was transported, but he is currently listed in critical condition.

Longtime neighbors were stunned and shocked to learn about the shootings.

“This is horrible, horrible. It’s just horrible, but it’s very rare,” said a woman, “because I’ve lived here 40 years, and this has never happened here.”

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said a man. “This is always a very quiet, safe neighborhood.”

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the shootings.

