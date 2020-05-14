Woman dead, man airlifted after shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman died and a man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Opa-Locka.

Officers said they received reports of two people shot in the area of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

