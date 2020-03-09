Woman dead following wrong-way crash along Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died following a fatal head-on collision in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 47th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman in a Mazda hatchback was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the expressway when her vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup truck rolled over as a result of the impact.

The woman driving the Mazda was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Mazda was towed from the scene with the woman’s body still inside.

FHP said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Several parts of both vehicles were scattered along the roadway. Crews are working to clear the debris from the scene.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.