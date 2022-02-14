NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after gunfire rang out along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said shots were fired along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

A woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but hours later she succumbed to her injuries.

Miami-Dade Police continue to search for the shooter.

The roadway has since been shut down as police investigate.

