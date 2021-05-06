Woman dead after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has died after being shot in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at an apartment building along Northeast First Avenue and Sixth Street at approximately 1:20 a.m., Thursday.

Responding officers found a woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

She was pronounced deceased by hospital staff shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.