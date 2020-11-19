Woman dead after fall near Brickell hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near Kimpton EPIC Hotel, located at 270 Biscayne Blvd Way., at around 4:50 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said they found a woman’s body on the lower level of the hotel.

Detectives believe the woman fell to her death but are unclear about the circumstances under which she fell.

The northbound lanes of the Brickell Avenue Bridge have been shut down and Southeast Third Street has been blocked off while police investigate.

