Woman dead after drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near 156th Street and 340th Street just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Family members initially tried to take the woman to the hospital, but they were involved in a crash at the intersection of Southwest 312th Street and 152nd Avenue in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials have identified the victim as 43-year-old Miriame Aierre.

Residents in the neighborhood said they heard several gunshots, but no one wanted to speak on camera due to fear of retaliation.

The shooting was initially thought to be gang related, but officials have not confirmed this.

Miami-Dade Police are leading the investigation and remained on the scene until after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

