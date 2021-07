MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a public bus in Margate.

A vehicle rammed into a Broward County Public bus along State Road 7 and West Atlantic Boulevard, Friday morning.

The woman who was driving the vehicle died at the scene.

No one on the bus was injured.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

