OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after being bitten by a dog in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews and Broward Sherif’s Office deputies responded to the scene at a dog rescue facility along Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Commerical Boulevard, just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials said a 70-year-old woman was bitten by a dog and transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Shortly after, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Another woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to Holy Cross Health.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as animal control crews brought the dog out of the building and put it into the back of a vehicle.

The dog is said to be going to one of the county’s facilities for observation.

BSO’s homicide unit and crime scene unit are responding to the scene.

