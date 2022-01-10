HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died and two others were injured after being shot in an apartment in Hialeah Gardens.

The shooting happened in an apartment near Northwest 98th Street and West Okeechobee Road, at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They then found an adult male and a juvenile male who were also shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Both males were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The juvenile is listed in stable condition.

The adult male, who police believe to be the shooter, is in critical condition.

Police said all victims appear to have lived together.

Police are now investigating.

