NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died and two men were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 113 Street, Tuesday morning.

Officials said three cars were involved in the crash.

7News cameras captured the mangled cars in the roadway.

Northwest 11th Street through 113th Street have been closed to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

