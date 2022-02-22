NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has died and two men were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Northwest 27th Avenue between 113th Street and 111th Street, near Miami Dade College’s North Campus, just before 12:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said three cars were involved in the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed lights from a car then, what appeared to be, debris flying at the time of collision.

Moments later, good Samaritans could be seen arriving and trying to help.

The two male victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured the mangled cars in the roadway.

The cars have since been towed from the scene.

Northwest 11th Street through 113th Street were closed to traffic but have been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

