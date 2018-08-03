1 dead, 1 hospitalized after getting caught in rip current off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital after getting caught in the current off Miami Beach.

According to police, the two were part of a group swimming near 17th Street. Officials believe they got caught in a rip current.

Maria Perez was pulled from the water but did not survive, while Eleazor Rodriguez was rescued by a police boat and is said to be in stable condition.

Several others were able to make it back to shore with the help of good Samaritans.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.