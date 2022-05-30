NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after her car ended up in a small lake in North Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Sierra Drive, at around 11 p.m., Sunday.

Divers were called out to search for a driver or passenger when they found the woman in a white pick-up truck.

She remains in critical condition.

Crews managed to pull the car out of the water Monday morning.

