Woman claims she was racially profiled at Pembroke Pines H&M

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman claims she was racially profiled while shopping at a Pembroke Pines H&M store.

Daniela Taylor was shopping at the H&M at Pembroke Lakes Mall last week to return a pair of earrings and buy a new set. She was able to complete her transaction.

However, she said as she exited the store, two loss prevention officers grabbed her purse and cellphone, accusing her of shoplifting.

Upon reviewing the security footage, loss prevention officers found out she had purchased the earrings.

“I was confused. I was like, ‘What did I do? I know I didn’t do anything wrong,'” Taylor said in tears. “I was humiliated. The whole experience was traumatizing. They treated me like a criminal, and I just kept repeating, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong,’ and they just wasn’t trying to hear me.”

H&M has released a statement in response to the incident, which read: “We are aware of the incident that took place in our Pembroke Lakes Mall location. Unfortunately, this was a misunderstanding and we are sorry. We have since let go of the third party security company that was involved, and we are reviewing our internal procedures to make sure this type of incident does not happen again and that our routines are properly followed. We have been in touch with the customer to follow up on the steps we have taken.”

Taylor and her attorney have not filed a suit against the company and said they are awaiting the retailer’s response.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.