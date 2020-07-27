Woman claims child found wandering Miramar is nephew, police have not confirmed

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - As police work to track down the family of a toddler who was found wandering in Miramar, a woman has come forward saying she knows who the child is.

The young boy was found Sunday morning.

“We believe the young boy that was found is approximately 2 to 3 years of age. He was found wearing a T-shirt and diapers, and that’s it,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Ruis.

However, Gina Lewis, an Alabama woman, tells 7News the child is her nephew, Kamdyn, and is her sister’s 2-year-old son.

“That is my nephew 100 percent,” Lewis said.

The boy was found wandering Sunday morning in the area of 1860 SW 68th Ave. by Ebony Williams.

“When I got out of the car, I heard the baby crying, so I walked over, and I realized that he was by himself,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Where’s your mommy?’ And he pointed kind of like everywhere.”

Williams then called police when she couldn’t find his family.

Lewis said she is relieved the boy is safe, but now she is worried about her sister, 21-year-old Leila Cavett, who had been living in Georgia.

“Only the worst things possible are going through my mind because I know my sister, and she might do some crazy things sometimes, but she would never leave Kamdyn. She would never leave him,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she learned about the incident through social media. She said she is in contact with police and is hoping someone can help her find her sister.

“It would mean everything to find her and know that she’s safe because this is just out of character,” Lewis said.

Miramar Police have not confirmed the child’s identity. However, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is asking for information on Leila Cavett. If you have any information, call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464

If you have any information on the child’s identity, call (954) 602-4000.

