Woman, child rescued after car crashes into West Miami-Dade liquor store

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses came to the rescue of a mother and her child after a car made a crashing stop into a liquor store in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the University Plaza North shopping plaza, located along Southwest 16th Street and 107th Avenue, near Florida International University, at around 12:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses said the crash sounded like an explosion.

“It was a big boom. We heard the boom, saw tons of smoke,” said Dr. Anthony Perez from Florida Career College.

“I just heard something explode, like really bad,” said one witness.

“It’s not a everyday thing that you see this, man,” said Joel Donoso, a witness.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen standing outside of the business while a white Volvo station wagon was parked inside the store.

The liquor store is located next to an AT&T store and below a Florida Career College. It remains unclear whether those businesses were affected by the crash.

Witnesses said students at the scene jumped in to help the woman and child out of the car.

“They helped a lady out of the car and stuff, and they helped the daughter out, too,” said Maurice.

Donoso said the woman behind the wheel of the Volvo appeared disoriented.

“She said her son just got deployed to the military, and her foot got stuck on the accelerator,” he said. “She was wearing no shoes, so I don’t know how her foot got stuck on the accelerator, but it happened.”

Students and employees of Florida Career College rushed to the woman’s rescue. Some grabbed fire extinguishers to keep the vehicle from going up in flames. Others helped the child to safety.

“Couple of our students went in to pull out the daughter, the young girl, and the mother all at the same time,” said Perez.

Maurice said the vehicle then caught fire.

“I saw them help the lady out the car and stuff, and they helped the daughter out too,” said Maurice. “Then the car had started back up on fire, so everybody backed up because we thought it was gonna blow up, but it didn’t.”

Rescue officials said one victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but did not specify who was hurt.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.

