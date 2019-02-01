Woman, child hospitalized after car plunges into Lauderhill lake

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are working to pull a car out of a retention pond in Lauderhill.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along the Sunrise Boulevard entrance to the Turnpike South.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at around 9 a.m., a woman lost control of her vehicle and drove into the retention pond with her child in the back seat.

Good Samaritans jumped into the water and got the woman and her child out of the vehicle.

Shortly after, Plantation Fire Rescue responded and transferred the victims to Plantation General Hospital in unknown condition.

Divers are currently in the water attempting to retrieve the vehicle.

Officials say the rain may have played a factor.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.