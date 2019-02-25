Woman, child fall to their deaths at Brickell apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a woman and a 5-year-old child fell to their deaths at a building in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest Seventh Street and First Avenue, near the Brickell City Centre, at around 8:15 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to a child who fell from anywhere between the 20th and 23rd floors. Crews located the child on a sixth floor terrace.

Paramedics performed CPR and rushed the child in extremely critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where the patient was pronounced dead.

Crews later learned there might be a second patient, and that’s when they found the woman on the sixth floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not specified whether the cause of death was suicide or whether foul play was involved, as they continue to investigate.

