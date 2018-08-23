Woman chases burglars, engages in shootout in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies say a woman in Cooper City chased after a group of burglars, who then shot at her car. That’s when the woman decided to fire back.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman interrupted the thieves outside her house early Thursday morning near the 5200 block of Southwest 89th Way. She decided to go after the burglars and chased them in her car.

Deputies said one of the subjects shot at the woman’s vehicle, so she promptly returned fire.

Nobody was injured during the shootout, but a nearby school was on lockdown for a short time as police investigated. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police were able to take one subject into custody, but they have yet to confirm whether anything was stolen before the woman tried to stop them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

