SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made more than a year after a deadly wreck in Sunrise.

Police said Matilde Perez ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles near Northwest 44th Street and North Pine Island Road in February 2020, killing Clarice Toussaint.

Toussaint’s twin sister, Clarine, came face-to-face with the suspect in court Wednesday.

“It definitely was just not an accident,” said Clarine. “You took her from me, and you took her from my dad and her kids, and I don’t know if I can ever forgive you for that.”

“I’m so sorry,” said Perez.

Perez is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Multiple pills were found in her car at the time of the crash.

