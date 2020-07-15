Woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing orchids in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing orchids from a Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coral Gables Police said Katrina Marie Brady, 34, was caught on camera stealing the flowers from homes in the Country Club Prado neighborhood.

She has been charged with grand theft.

During her two stealing sprees in June, police said the 34-year-old got away with an estimated $4,000 worth of orchids.

