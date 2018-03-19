Woman charged with 2 more counts of animal cruelty after decomposing cats found in efficiency

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade prosecutors have added additional charges for a woman accused on one of the worst animal cruelty cases investigators say they have ever seen.

Cheryn Smilen now faces twenty counts, up from 18, of animal cruelty after Miami-Dade Police said she abandoned dozens of cats in her Northeast Miami-Dade efficiency.

Neighbors smelled a foul odor and found the cats decomposing inside the home. Some of the cats survived, but most perished.

Smilen ran a South Florida cat rescue, and a dozen people protested outside her court hearing Monday morning. She pleaded not guilty and has requested a jury trial.

