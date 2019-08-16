Woman caught on video using racial slur against shopper at Brickell grocery store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video recorded inside a Brickell grocery store captured a woman calling another shopper racial slurs after bumping into each other in the checkout line.

Nickiea Johnson shot a viral cellphone video inside the Brickell Publix after she said the woman in the video called her the n-word in the checkout line.

“So I came to Publix to get some dog food, and I was actually standing in line to check out when I felt a cart bump me,” she said. “I turned around and I was like, ‘You know, the nice thing to do would be to say, ‘Excuse me,’ and she said, ‘For what?’ I was like, ‘Because you hit me,’ and she was like, ‘[expletive] you [expletive] n-word,’ and that was it.”

After the woman said the slur, Johnson followed the woman and started recording.

“Call me an n-word again,” Johnson told the woman in the video.

“I don’t have to call you one. Get away from here. I will call security, and they are on surveillance,” the woman replied.

“Call me an n-word again,” Johnson repeated.

“Get away from me,” the woman said.

The video continues, and the woman could be heard saying the n-word.

“N-word,” the woman said.

“OK,” Johnson said.

“I should probably call the cops,” the woman said.

“OK, please call them,” Johnson said.

While she walks away, the woman could be heard saying something else offensive.

“Stop following me,” the woman said.

“I’m leaving the store, baby,” Johnson replied.

“Good. Leave. Go back to Harlem,” the woman said.

“I’m not in Harlem. I’m not even from Harlem,” Johnson replied in the video.

“I’m not from Harlem,” Johnson told 7News. “I’m actually from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and I live in Miami, Florida, and I relocated here for a better life for me and my kids.”

Johnson posted the video to Instagram, where it has garnered thousands of views and comments.

“I felt humiliated and insulted,” she said. “I just pray for her. I pray for her, and I pray for any children that she is raising with that mindset.”

After recording the video, Johnson said she left the Publix and did not see the woman again.

She hopes to use the experience as an important lesson for her two sons.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.