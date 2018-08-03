Woman caught on video convincing robber to return purse shares ordeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out nearly a month after she was able to talk the man who snatched her purse into giving most of her belongings back.

Mary Yasol said she’s grateful she wasn’t seriously hurt during the July 6 incident at Brickell City Center in Miami.

“I’m glad I didn’t get hurt really badly,” she said.

A 7News crew showed Yasol surveillance video of the rough robbery. It was the first time she had seen it.

“Oh, my God,” she said as she gasped at the security footage. “I’m shocked, like, wow.”

She said the video differs from how she remembered the incident unfolding.

“It’s very different. Yeah, it’s very different. That could have been really, really worse,” she said. “I could have been hurt really bad.”

The video shows Yasol walking to her car in the parking garage of the complex located along South Miami Avenue, near Southwest Eighth Street, at around 4:30 a.m., after a fun Friday night out with friends.

Another camera angle shows the subject on a bicycle through a gate. The footage shows the thief as he pedals toward Yasol and grabs her purse, sending her flying to the ground.

“Everything happened so fast that…” she said as her voice trailed off.

But, in the wake of the shocking robbery, Yasol used some quick thinking in an attempt to get her bag back.

“I’m a real estate professional. I negotiate for a living, so it was just natural,” he said.

The video shows as the victim turned the tables on her assailant. Even though she’s on the ground, the Realtor was still able to convince the purse snatcher to return some of her belongings.

“[I told him], ‘Please don’t, but if you do, please give me my keys and my phone. I just want to go home,'” she said. “I just wanted to go home, get in my car, get my keys and just get home safely.”

The video shows the subject becoming frustrated as he went through Yasol’s purse.

He took off with just her wallet.

Yasol made it home with her bag, cellphone and keys.

Police said surveillance video from a gas station shows the robber using Yasol’s credit cards not long after the robbery.

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the purse snatcher and help get him off the street.

“I hope that doesn’t happen to anyone [else],” said Yasol.

As for the victim, she had some words of advice for the thief.

“I hope he makes better decisions next time and not do it again,” she said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.