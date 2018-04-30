Woman caught on surveillance shattering window, burglarizing car in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who burglarized a car in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Surveillance video from the April 18 incident shows the woman shattering a car window and stealing over $5,500 worth of stuff before hopping into a getaway car and speeding off.

The incident took place near Northwest First Place and 22nd Street in Wynwood.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

