Woman caught on camera taking package from porch in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera taking off with a package from a Pembroke Pines home.

The woman could be seen standing at the door of a home in the area of Southwest 69th Avenue and 12th Street on Dec. 16.

She could be seen looking around before reaching down and grabbing the package and placing it in a plastic bag before taking off.

A press release issued by the Pembroke Pines Police Department on Wednesday noted that the woman they are searching for is approximately 50 years old, weighing close to 160 pounds and believed to stand between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

If you have any information on this porch theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.