Woman caught on camera taking package from Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a woman stole an envelope that had been delivered to a Plantation home.

The woman could be seen in the video walking up to the home’s front porch before fleeing the scene with the package, Tuesday.

The victim said this isn’t the first time the thief has struck her home.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

