Woman caught on camera taking man’s wallet at Home Depot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught on camera inside a Fort Lauderdale Home Depot taking off with a man’s wallet.

According to police, the theft occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on April 2 at a Home Depot located near Northeast 11th Street and Fifth Terrace.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man walked away from self-checkout machine after scanning his items, leaving his wallet behind.

A woman, who was with a child, is then seen approaching the register shortly after, scanning her items and placing the man’s wallet into her purse.

Fort Lauderdale police said she walked away and made no attempt to notify employees at the store about the wallet that had been left behind.

Police are reaching out for the public’s help in locating this woman who allegedly committed grand theft with a minor present.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

