Woman caught on camera taking holiday decorations in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a woman took holiday decorations from several homes in a Davie neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed the woman pulling up to the homes in the Ivanhoe area of west Davie before swiping multiple decorations, Friday night.

Police said the woman tried to conceal her identity with a shawl or poncho while taking the items.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

