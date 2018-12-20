Woman caught on camera stealing mail in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a woman stole mail from a home in West Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video footage showed a Jeep pulling into the driveway of the home along Southwest 16th Terrace and 97th Court, Thursday afternoon.

A woman can be seen in the video exiting the vehicle’s passenger seat and opening the mailbox.

The video then showed the woman grabbing the mail before returning to the vehicle.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

